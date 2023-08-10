NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A memorial has been set for the 13-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Questa. Amber Archuleta died July 28 when police said 14-year-old Porfirio Brown pulled out a gun and shot her. Investigators said he then dragged her body outside. Brown has been charged with murder.

His father, William Brown, was charged with negligently making a firearm available to a minor resulting in death. It’s the first time the law, named after Bennie Hargrove, has been used since it took effect in June.

The lawyers representing the Archuleta family said the memorial is set for this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Questa High School gymnasium. The public is invited.