SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial services are set for the retired firefighter killed in last week’s police pursuit and deadly crash in Santa Fe. Sixty-two-year-old Frank Lovato and a Santa Fe Police officer hit head-on while the officer was chasing a suspected kidnapper.

Lovato retired from the Las Vegas Fire Department in 2006 and his services will include full honors. Rosary is Friday evening at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with the funeral mass on Saturday.