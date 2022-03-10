SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial services are set for the retired firefighter killed in last week’s police pursuit and deadly crash in Santa Fe. Sixty-two-year-old Frank Lovato and a Santa Fe Police officer hit head-on while the officer was chasing a suspected kidnapper.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 9 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: Highest paying jobs in Las Cruces that require a graduate degree
- Don’t Miss: Survivor helps women on the street after escaping from ‘Toy Box Killer’
- KRQE Investigates: New Mexico officer charged with strangling woman
Lovato retired from the Las Vegas Fire Department in 2006 and his services will include full honors. Rosary is Friday evening at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with the funeral mass on Saturday.