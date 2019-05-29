Memorial services for longtime Sen. John Pinto held at State Capitol Video

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Community members and New Mexico lawmakers are paying their respects Wednesday to longtime State Senator John Pinto. He died last week at the age of 94.

A memorial is taking place right now at the Capitol Rotunda. State Police escorted his casket there from Gallup. Colleagues praised Pinto for his dedication to public service, and the governor called him a true New Mexico icon.

Funeral services for Pinto, who was also a Navajo Code Talker, will be Thursday morning at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup.