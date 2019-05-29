New Mexico

Memorial services for longtime Sen. John Pinto held at State Capitol

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 04:42 PM MDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:44 PM MDT

Memorial services for longtime Sen. John Pinto held at State Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Community members and New Mexico lawmakers are paying their respects Wednesday to longtime State Senator John Pinto. He died last week at the age of 94. 

A memorial is taking place right now at the Capitol Rotunda. State Police escorted his casket there from Gallup. Colleagues praised Pinto for his dedication to public service, and the governor called him a true New Mexico icon. 

Funeral services for Pinto, who was also a Navajo Code Talker, will be Thursday morning at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment