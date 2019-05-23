Memorial service honors police officers killed in the line of duty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A fallen Alamogordo police officer was honored Wednesday during a special memorial service in Santa Fe.

Officer Andrew Dominguez died of a heart attack in 2011 after responding to a call involving a suicidal subject. Wednesday, hundreds came out to celebrate his life and the lives of others who died in the line of duty.

Officers say moments like this are hard, but give families, friends, and communities needed closure. "They're difficult because they rehash all those emotions, but they allow for healing and they allow for celebration, and they allow for us to all honor people we admire and respect and that have paid that ultimate sacrifice," Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete said.

The ceremony included an honor flight, a 21-gun salute, and a flag folding ceremony.