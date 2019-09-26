Memorial service held for unclaimed military veterans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico’s unclaimed military veterans are being laid to rest on Thursday.

Cremains of more than 20 veterans were taken to Santa Fe for special forgotten heroes funeral Thursday morning. The funeral is ongoing and is being held for those that have gone unclaimed.

Each fallen service member will be honored with elements of a normal military funeral including an honor guard, flag fold presentation, rifle volley, and bugle rendition of taps. This is a public service out on by Bernalillo County and the state’s Forgotten Heroes burial program.