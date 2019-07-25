Memorial service for fallen Roswell firefighter Friday

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A fallen firefighter’s widow want’s everyone to dress in his favorite football team’s colors for his memorial service.

Jeff Stroble died Sunday after he was injured in an explosion last month. He and 11 other Roswell firefighters were preparing fireworks for a fourth of July ceremony.

Stroble’s wife says he was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and she’s asking anyone attending Friday’s memorial services to wear a football shirt saying he would absolutely love it.

The public is invited to the service for him at the Roswell Convention Center at 2 p.m. Friday