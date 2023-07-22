ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A grieving community came together Saturday to honor a New Mexico woman killed in what’s being called a “horrific case of caretaker abuse.”

Mary Melero, 38, was found unresponsive at the Mexico border near El Paso in a van back in February with injuries consistent with severe abuse and neglect. She died in April.

Her family held a memorial Saturday evening at the Westside Community Center Park.

“She was a loving, caring, happy soul that had her life taken away from her too soon. She already lost her mother, and now, I lost her, and I do not want to see any more loss,” said Melero’s brother.

During the memorial, her brother shared some of the things Mary loved. Three people have been charged with her death.