Memorial held for Farmington woman found in Arizona

New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is gathering to remember a Farmington woman found dead in Arizona.

The Mennonite Church at Summit Church in Farmington will hold a memorial for Sasha Krause on Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. The service is open to the public.

Summit Church is located at 1200 east 30th Street in Farmington.

The body of the 27-year-old was found near Flagstaff, Arizona in late February, more than a month after she went missing. Local and federal agencies are working to find her killer.

