HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A golf tournament this weekend will honor seven members of a college golf team, killed in a crash. The “Swing Fore Nine” benefit is set for Saturday at the Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

All of the proceeds will go to the families of those killed as well as the two survivors of that crash. The team from the University of the Southwest was on its way home to Hobbs from a tournament in Texas when a pickup driven by a 13-year-old crossed and slammed head-on into their van. More information can be found on the University of the Southwest website.