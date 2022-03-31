HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered in Hobbs to remember the seven members of a college golf team killed in a crash. The team from University of the Southwest were on their way back from a tournament in Texas earlier in March, when a pickup truck with a 13-year-old behind the wheel, hit their van head-on.

Six players and a coach were killed in the crash, along with the 13-year-old pickup truck driver and his father. Those six students were originally from New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Mexico, Canada and Portugal. Wednesday members of the Hobbs community, friends and fellow students gathered at the First United Methodist Church to honor their lives.