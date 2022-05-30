NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m.
In Observance of Memorial Day most places will be closed. All federal, city and county offices, along with the libraries and the rail runner will be closed Monday.