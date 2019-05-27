Memorial Day marks time of remembrance across New Mexico

New Mexicans across the state are gathering to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Veterans and their families gathered at the State Veterans Memorial Park in Albuquerque to pay tribute to those who died while serving their country.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham asked those in attendance to always remember the sacrifice they made, saying “We should celebrate every single act of courage, of kindness, and today of all days when we are all here making sure we pay tribute to the men and women who sacrifice every day for this country.”

In Santa Fe, thousands of flags were laid at the grave sites of New Mexico service members buried at the National Cemetery.

The family of Navy Corpsman Justin Arellano was there and hoped that those celebrating the three day weekend, will take a moment to reflect on the freedoms they secured. “It’s not about the barbecues and the parties and the beginning of summer. It’s what our men and women have given their lives up for. Our country. Our freedom,” said Annette Arellano, the mother of a fallen service member.

Volunteers will be needed in Santa Fe to help pick up the flags tomorrow at 9 a.m.