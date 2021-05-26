Memorial Day 2021: What’s closed, what’s opened

In observance of Memorial Day, United States flags should be flown at half staff from sunrise until noon, and then raise it to full height from noon to sundown.
Albuquerque
Closures: 311, City Offices, Libraries, Transit
- 311 Community Contact Center – Closed on May 31. Report issues anytime online.
- ABQ RIDE & Sun Van – No fixed route bus or Sun Van service on May 31.
- Albuquerque Museum – Closed on May 31.
- Animal Shelters – Closed on Mondays, except for the intake desk and reclaims. Credit cards will not be accepted for reclaims on that day.
- Balloon Museum – Closed on May 31.
- Child Development Centers – Closed on May 31.
- City Offices – Most City Offices are closed on May 31.
- Community Centers – Closed on May 31.
- Everyday Adoption Center – Closed on May 31.
- Golf Center at Balloon Fiesta Park – Closed on May 31.
- Health & Social Service Centers – Closed on May 31.
- KiMo Theatre – Business and ticket offices closed May 31.
- Libraries – All branches are closed on May 31.
- Lucky Paws Adoption Center -Closed due to COVID-19.
- Open Space Visitors Center – Closed on May 31.
- Senior Centers – Closed on May 31 with five locations serving as pick-up meal sites. Meal service will not be operating on Memorial Day. To accommodate during our holiday closure, an extra meal will be distributed on Friday, May 28. Learn more.
- Shooting Range Park – Closed on May 31.
- Tennis Facilities – Both Jerry Cline and Sierra Vista tennis facilities will be closed on May 31.
What is open in Albuquerque:
Explore the weekly What’s Happening for listings in Albuquerque and around the state
- Airport – The Albuquerque International Sunport is open May 31.
- Albuquerque BioPark – Open on May 31.
- Golf Courses – Open dawn to dusk on May 31. Please call the course for a tee time.
- Swimming Pools – All pools open on May 31
- Tingley Beach – Open from sunrise to sunset
- Trash & Recycling – If your collection day is Monday, your trash will still be collected on May 31
Rio Rancho Memorial Day Ceremony and Closures
On Monday, May 31, the City of Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony honoring the men and women and Military boots representing fallen service members at the Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. Both the memorial ceremony and boot display are organized by Rio Rancho’s own Marine Corps League Detachment 1316, American Legion Post 118, VFW Post 5890, Women Veterans of New Mexico, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. While this event is open to the public, space is limited due to COVID-19-related restrictions. For those who would prefer a virtual option, the ceremony will be recorded and posted to the City of Rio Rancho’s YouTube channel after the event.
City Closures
City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
Santa Fe
There will be no bus service for Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride and the Transit Administration Offices will be closed Memorial Day May 31, 2021. The city’s administrative officers are closed on holidays but trash and recycling are collected normally.
The Santa Fe National Cemetery will decorate each grave prior to Memorial Day with small gravesite flags which will be removed the day after.
New Mexico
Closures
- Rail Runner – No Service
- U.S. Post Office
- Twelfth District Court
- All State & County Offices