Memorial Day 2021: What’s closed, what’s opened

In observance of Memorial Day, United States flags should be flown at half staff from sunrise until noon, and then raise it to full height from noon to sundown.

Albuquerque

Closures: 311, City Offices, Libraries, Transit

What is open in Albuquerque:

Rio Rancho Memorial Day Ceremony and Closures

On Monday, May 31, the City of Rio Rancho will recognize Memorial Day with a remembrance ceremony honoring the men and women and Military boots representing fallen service members at the Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. Both the memorial ceremony and boot display are organized by Rio Rancho’s own Marine Corps League Detachment 1316, American Legion Post 118, VFW Post 5890, Women Veterans of New Mexico, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. While this event is open to the public, space is limited due to COVID-19-related restrictions. For those who would prefer a virtual option, the ceremony will be recorded and posted to the City of Rio Rancho’s YouTube channel after the event.

City Closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Santa Fe

There will be no bus service for Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride and the Transit Administration Offices will be closed Memorial Day May 31, 2021. The city’s administrative officers are closed on holidays but trash and recycling are collected normally.

The Santa Fe National Cemetery will decorate each grave prior to Memorial Day with small gravesite flags which will be removed the day after.

New Mexico

