Member of Navajo Nation sentenced to 27 months in prison for 2016 burglary

New Mexico

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – An enrolled member of the Navajo Nation was sentenced to 27 months in prison last month for residential burglary.

Eric Martinez, 33, of Mentmore, New Mexico, was sentenced on Aug. 27 in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says on Feb. 19, 2016, Martinez broke into the victims’ home in McKinley County, within the exterior boundaries of the Navajo Nation. Martinez entered the home and stole more than $60,000 worth of personal items. Martinez also had a dangerous weapon while committing the crimes.

Martinez must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence.

