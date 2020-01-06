Medical marijuana farms could be straining New Mexico water supply

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Marijuana farms could be straining New Mexico’s water supply.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Pena Blanca Water and Sanitation District and SIle Mutual Domestic Water and Sewer Association in Sandoval County say the crop my be depleting the local water supplies. Last month, the two water systems sent a letter to state agencies and legislators listing their concerns.

The groups are now asking all producers applying for a medical cannabis license to prove a valid water right with the office of the state engineer.