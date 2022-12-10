GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – An American hero was laid to rest Saturday in his hometown of Gallup, New Mexico. Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, a veteran and medal of honor recipient, died November 29. Miyamura was a World War II and Korean War veteran who was 97 years old.

“It was a celebration of life, and I think that Hershy would be more than satisfied with how it turned out and how many people came out, it showed how much he was loved,” said retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry, who was friend of Miyamura.

Miyamura was born in 1925. He was the second-to-last living recipient of the Korean war medal of honor. Miyamura was a squad leader on the front lines when his unit was attacked.

In 1951, he killed more than 50 enemy soldiers before he was injured and captured, all so his unit could successfully escape. He was a prisoner of war until he was released in August of 1953, receiving his Medal of Honor from President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Saturday, as hundreds gathered to remember the war hero, first responders raised a U.S. flag from a fire truck. Helicopters flew over the service as well. Those who knew him said he was a humble man and brought light to everyone he met.

“His smile. and his candor and just he was soft-spoken but whenever he talked, you listened,” said Petry.

Miyamura was buried at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. In Gallup, there are two major landmarks named after Miyamura: Hiroshi Miyamura High School and the Hiroshi Miyamura Overpass.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff over the last three days.