NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun.

Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent more than two years in a prison camp. He joined the army in 1945 and later enlisted in the army reserve before being called up to active duty in the Korean War. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, there are 64 Medal of Honor recipients alive today.