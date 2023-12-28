TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico ranchers will soon have an easier way to get their beef to tables locally and across the U.S. through a meat processing facility in Taos, the first of its kind for the area.

“We’re going to be able to definitely increase our profit margins in so many ways and provide economic development,” said Taos Rancher, Erminio Martinez, who is just one producer looking forward to the new processing facility.

“We have seen the need here in Taos as many ranchers have had to travel out of Taos, more particular to Colorado, in order to get their meats or their animals slaughtered,” said Taos County Commissioner, Darlene Vigil.

The goal is to give northern New Mexico ranchers a convenient place to process their meat, and get it USDA approved; a crucial step toward selling it on a commercial scale.

The Taos County Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) recently revived their mobile unit which travels to ranches to slaughter cattle and other livestock on site.

That unit will still be used, but now, thanks to partial funding from the New Mexico Food Security Grant, the department continues work towards a permanent meat processing facility near the Taos Regional Airport. The property is owned by the Town of Taos and is leased to TCEDC.

“Our objective and our goal is to serve those underserved communities, and so any rancher that does not have the ability to come to the full unit or the full facility, then we can come out to the rancher,” said Mercedes Martinez, the Executive Director for TCEDC.

The project is a collaboration between the TCEDC, and the town and county of Taos. So far, they have installed some of the units and still need to install utilities and a freezer at the facility.

“Once that freezer unit and the utilities are out there, then we can start slaughtering a small scale with the use of the slaughter unit. That can probably be late spring 2024,” said Rodriguez.

Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas shared his excitement to have local beef in restaurants, stores, and freezers. “I am hearing from farmers and ranchers already saying when this facility opens, they’re going to expand their herds because they are going to be able to make some money,” said Maestas.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024 at a cost of more than $3 million. Once complete, the permanent facility will be able to process 50 carcasses a week.

At first the facility will prioritize ranchers in Taos and surrounding areas, but they hope to eventually expand the service to the entire state.