Meals on Wheels volunteers needed in Alamogordo

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Alamogordo needs volunteers to deliver food to seniors. The Alamogordo Senior Center says its Meals on Wheels routes serve around 12 seniors and the deliveries typically take an hour.

Volunteers do need to have their own cars and participate in a ten to 15-minute orientation. Anyone interested can contact the senior center at 575-439-4150 for more information.