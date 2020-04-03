MDC needs, looks to hire more correctional officers amid coronavirus pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center is still hiring and training correctional officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MDC says the closures of their hiring events have had an effect on their recruitment efforts so they are in need of correctional officers. MDC is considered a government service and is still a full-time operation.

MDC says that a virtual recruiting campaign is in the works and that there is an upcoming academy class starting in May. For more information about a job as an MDC correctional officer visit their recruiting website or call 505-839-8999.

