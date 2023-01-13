BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center have confirmed an inmate died. They reported the death happened Friday morning.
Officials explained the man was not responsive while inmates were organized for out-of-cell time. Medical services were called, but the inmate was declared dead at 9:30 a.m.
Story continues below:
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
- Albuquerque: ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
- Crime: 1 arrested after police connect him to Pecos shooting
- New Mexico: New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
His death is being investigated.