McKinley County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for 16-year-old Mariah Sierra Sanchez. Sanchez is five-feet, five-inches tall, weighs 110-pounds, and has brown eyes, and black hair.

MCSO reports she was last seen on July 1, 2020, around 9:10 p.m. at 102 Badger Road in Vanderwagon, New Mexico. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a backpack.

Sanchez is believed to be on foot and could possibly be in the Gallup area. MCSO says Sanchez is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mariah Sierra Sanchez is asked to call the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office at 505-722-2231 or to call 911.