NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office says crews picked up more than 1,000 pounds of trash. They say workers removed 1,800 pounds of trash and shared pictures online of the cleanup.

Officials say crews were out at County Road 1, north of the climbing rock area to pick up trash. They say it will take a community effort and heavy machinery to clean the trash under the bridge. MCSO says people continue to dump their trash off the bridge and that if anyone is caught unlawfully dumping, they will have to pick it up and be fined.