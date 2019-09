MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico farm is being recognized for having one of the best pumpkin patches in America. McCall’s Pumpkin Patch in Moriarty ranked No. 7 on a list of 33 farms. The farms were ranked by Country Living Magazine.

The article says it’s the perfect place to check off your fall bucket list with at 16-acre corn maze, hayrides and produce market. McCall’s opens on September 21.

