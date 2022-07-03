BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Bernalillo is supporting kids in need through the yearly Mayor’s Benefit fundraiser. Families celebrated the July 4th weekend at Rotary Park with a 33-foot water cascade for kids to play under, food, and live music.

Money will go to Bernalillo’s annual supply and winter coat drive, which the schools say is vital for kids in need. “This type of event is what Bernalillo is about and being able to celebrate as a community on the Fourth of July weekend in order to benefit the youth of the community I think is a great event,” said Matthew Montaño, superintendent of Bernalillo Public Schools.

Officials say they raised about $10,000 Saturday.