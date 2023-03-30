SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s mayor highlighted the city’s efforts to combat homelessness and poverty Thursday night. He also acknowledged more work is needed as a part of a yearly speech.

Mayor Alan Webber gave his annual State of the City address, touching on a number of topics.

Mayor Webber spoke about affordable housing needs for the city along with pushing for a higher minimum wage, saying it is needed in a post-COVID labor market.

He called for cities and towns in northern New Mexico to come together to battle drug addiction and find solutions to provide mental health care.

“The only way to find solutions that will work is to come together as a region. Mental and behavioral health issues can only be addressed with more help, with more people, in more places,” said Mayor Webber.

He also thanked city employees for their work helping keep city services available for residents.