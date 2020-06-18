Mayor Webber calls for removal of controversial Santa Fe monuments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of a rally scheduled Thursday in Santa Fe surrounding controversial statues, the mayor says he is planning to remove them. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that Mayor Alan Webber is moving forward with removing the obelisk located in the Santa Fe Plaza.

The statue was dedicated to the men who died during battles with Native Americans. That obelisk was to be at the center of the protest.

Mayor Webber is also calling for the Kit Carson obelisk in front of the Santa Fe courthouse to come down as well as the statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas in Cathedral Park. The mayor says he also plans to form a commission that will evaluate every statue and monument in the city and help determine their fate.