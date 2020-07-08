Mayor of Grants behavior in question by residents

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Some people are questioning whether the Mayor of Grants crossed the line after a heated city council meeting. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks is known for his outbursts, talking over his council members, and at times calling them names.

“I watched him call one of the city councilmen a joke, I watched him call the City Manager a liar,” said Carrie Talley Armijo, the owner of T-bones Gym.

Talley Armijo was at Monday evening’s meeting. “He was screaming and yelling at everybody, throwing papers, slamming his fists on the desk,” said Talley Armijo. People watching the live stream had similar complaints about his behavior, calling him a “Bully pulpit master,” a “complete lunatic,” and “unprofessional and disrespectful.”

Fed up, Talley Armijo wants answers, “Why is it okay for him to be yelling and screaming and pounding his fists?” That’s because the council does not currently have a code of conduct but they do operate under Robert Rules of Order, a manual of parliamentary procedure.

The manual states the chairperson, in this case, the mayor, is expected to model courtesy and respect, something Talley Armijo says the Mayor fails to do at every meeting. “To me, it’s just super unprofessional, it’s not what I see as a true leader,” she said and wants him held accountable.

The city of Grants is currently working on drafting a code of conduct. The Attorney General’s Office says they’re looking into complaints regarding the mayor. News 13 reached out to Mayor Hicks for comment but did not hear back.

