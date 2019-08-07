Mayhill Convenience Store posts sign banning illegal immigrants

MAYHILL, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenience store in New Mexico known to put politically explosive and racially sensitive signs on its store is at it again. This time, a notice for all illegal immigrants is causing quite a bit of backlash after people say they are discriminating against Hispanics.

“I have never seen anything like that,” Larry Letchford said. “I can’t believe it still exists in our country.”

Larry Letchford and his wife, Barbara Fisherman, said they are shocked after seeing what they call an offensive sign outside the Mayhill Convenience Store in Otero County. The sign states that illegal immigrants are not allowed in the store.

“I am 65,” Fisherman said. “We are senior citizens. We travel. We love New Mexico. It is a beautiful state. We saw the sign. We couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. What does that even mean?”

The couple was visiting from San Antonio when they came across the store and shared the photo to Facebook on July 20.

“I can’t look the other way,” Fisherman said. “This is hatred. I am not going to look the other way. We posted the photo to say, ‘Look at this. Don’t patronize this store. Don’t shop here.'”

This is not the first time the store has come under fire. In 2017, KRQE News 13 reported on a series of signs posted in the store window. One read “Obama and Muslims not welcomed here.” Another read, “Where’s the KKK when you need them?”

The Council on American Islam Relations filed a human rights complaint against the business. As a result, the owner took down those signs and apologized.

Letchford and Fisherman believe the latest sign is discrimination.

“It’s not like they are checking identification and paperwork at the door I don’t think,” Letchford said. “I take the sign as meaning that brown people are not welcome here. It just bothered me, and I never expected it in New Mexico.”

“If someone puts up a sign like that, it is up to everyone to say something,” Fisherman said.

The sign is still up at the store as of Wednesday morning. KRQE News 13 reached out to the store for a response but were unable to reach them.

Letchford said many people have mistaken the Mayhill Convenience Store for the Mayhill Market and Cafe. Businesses in the area said the sign is affecting the community negatively.

Mayhill Baptist Church, which is right by the market, released the following statement: