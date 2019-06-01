May 31st Evening Rush: 11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him, authorities said. Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

Full Story: Police: 11 killed, 6 hurt in Virginia Beach shooting; gunman also dead

2. The City of Albuquerque is off the hook for paying more than $20 million to the maker of the flawed buses for its rapid transit route. A year and a half since electric ART buses were supposed to start rolling on Central Avenue, federal court records show China-based electric bus company BYD and the city of Albuquerque has reached a settlement.

Full Story: Albuquerque and former ART electric bus company reach settlement

3. Friday, thunderstorms have developed east of the central mountain chain and will continue into the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible for SE New Mexico Friday evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Most of New Mexico will remain dry.

Full Story: Christopher's Friday Evening Forecast

4. What was supposed to be a quiet afternoon run in the foothills, turned into a close call when a woman found herself under attack. Now, that woman is warning others.

Full Story: Woman running in the foothills attacked by man

5. A New Mexico mom has fought a long battle for her son to be able to take his medical marijuana on school grounds, but despite new laws, she says he's still being denied what he needs.

Full Story: Mom who fought for medical marijuana laws in schools, arrested at Gov. Office

Evening Top Stories