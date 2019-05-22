May 21 Evening Rush: NMSP search for suspect involved in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - 1. New Mexico State Police Tactical Team is at a residence in northwest Albuquerque. They believe Daniel Franco is barricaded inside a home on Los Tomases Drive, which is in the area of Sixth Street and Eighth Street. Franco is the same man accused of leading State Police on a chase near Lomas and Washington last Thursday.

2. The Bernalillo County District Attorney plans to push big changes to the rule that allows judges to keep suspected criminals behind bars until trial. He says the way the law is now, too many dangerous people are being let out on the streets.

3. A storm system will set up to our west over the next few days. It will push gusty winds into the state along with partly cloudy skies.

4. An Albuquerque couple got quite the surprise over the weekend. They found evidence of a squatter living inside their camper and they suspect he's been there for weeks.

5. More than a dozen New Mexico cities and counties have joined a lawsuit claiming the state tax agency has failed to accurately collect and distribute tax revenue. The lawsuit initially filed by four cities in late 2018 requests for a judge to order the state Taxation and Revenue Department to compensate cities and counties for improper reductions to their revenue.

