May 2019 employment trends in New Mexico show increase in job growth rate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-After being tied for the second-lowest job growth rate in the Western region, New Mexico has surpassed the national average adding 15,900 jobs between May 2018 and May 2019.

According to Labor Market Information, the U.S. average job growth rate was 1.5% compared to New Mexico’s 1.9% This is the first time New Mexico’s job growth rate surpassed the nation’s since January 2013.

A majority of these jobs came from the private sector, (15,300 jobs) while the remaining 600 jobs were created from the public sector (600). Jobs in mining and construction primarily made up this increase with other significant increases seen in professional and business service, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from April 2019 at 5% in May 2019. This total number of 47,627 is up from the May 2018 unemployment rate of 4.8% or 45,128.

Alaska had the highest unemployment rate at 6.4%. Washington D.C. followed at 5.7% with New Mexico tying for third highest with Mississippi.