Maximum amount of SNAP benefits to continue through July 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of July. In a press release, the department states the assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit for their household size.

SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum benefit amount for their household size have received an increase bringing their benefits to the maximum amount each month for the last 15 months. This effort was made to help reduce food insecurity for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who receive SNAP benefits will not have to take any action to receive these additional benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. The Human Services Department states that recipients with a regular issuance date of July 1-10 will receive a supplement on July 11, 2021, while those with a regular issuance date of July 11-20 will receive their supplement on their regular issuance date.

(courtesy New Mexico Human Services Dept.)

New Mexicans who would like to apply for SNAP benefits can do so online by visiting yes.state.nm.us or over the phone at 1-800-283-4465.