TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Marine killed during World War II will finally be laid to rest in Taos.

Sergeant George Trotter fought and died in the Battle of Tawara in November 1943. His remains had not been identified until recently.

Sergeant Trotter will be transported to a funeral home in Taos where his great-niece lives. Public visitation is set for August 7 and August 8 with a memorial service on August 9.