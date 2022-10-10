LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A marine recruit from Las Cruces died after he collapsed during a training exercise last month. In a statement released on Saturday, the Marine Corps says Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” at Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Sept. 27.
Story continues below:
- Community: Albuquerque talent agency, Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico turn kids into models for a day
- Trending: Bernalillo County asking voters for nearly $13 million in public safety bond question
- Crime: Chaves County officials searching for woman in murder case
- Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
The 18-year-old died at the naval hospital there. Pong’s obituary says he spent his whole life in Las Cruces and graduated from Mayfield this year before joining the Marine Corps. The military did not specify how he died or why it waited 11 days to report his death. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports in-service military training deaths are typically announced within 24 hours.