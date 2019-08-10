Marine killed in WWII buried in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A World War II soldier whose remains have been unidentified for seven decades, is finally being given the military funeral he deserves.

For more than 70 years, Sergeant George Trotter’s family has been wondering what happened to him in World War II. But this year, a group that works to account for fallen soldiers was able to identify his remains, providing those answers, and giving the family much-needed closure.

Sgt. Trotter died in the Battle of Tarawa in November 1943. His body has been in a Honolulu cemetery, unidentified. But Friday, his family was able to say goodbye. Sgt. Trotter’s body was buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, with full military honors.

Now the family can rest knowing Sgt. Trotter is home, once and for all. Sgt. Trotter was originally from Kansas City, but his family now lives in Taos, which is why they chose to bury him in Santa Fe.