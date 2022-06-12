NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday.

Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”

Strickland, who was only 19, graduated from the Los Lunas school district and was serving in the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing as a tilt-rotor crew chief.