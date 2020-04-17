Workforce Solutions: March unemployment up from previous year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Workforce Solutions released unemployment numbers for March on Friday. Employment in leisure and hospitality was down 1,700 jobs (1.7%) from this time last year. Information reported a loss of 700 jobs (6.2%). Miscellaneous other services employment decreased as well by 600 jobs (2.1%).

New Mexico’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9% in March of this year, up from 4.8% in February and up from 5% in 2019. The unemployment rate for the nation was 4.4% in March, up from 3.5% in February and up from 3.8% in March of 2019.

Total non-agricultural payroll employment grew by 14,200 jobs, or 1.7% since March of last year. Gains came from both the public and private sector. The private sector was up 10,900 jobs (1.6%) and the public sector was up 3,300 jobs (1.7%). Goods-producing industries were up 6,400 jobs, representing a gain of 6.3%, while the private service-providing industries were up 4,500 jobs, or 0.8%.

Mining and construction industries reported the largest employment increase with a gain of 5,300 jobs (7.2%). All gains from these industries came construction, which grew 11.1%. Employment in education and health services increased by 3,900 (2.8%). Health care and social assistance were up by 3,400 jobs (2.8%), while education services were up 500 jobs (2.3%). Professional and business services jobs were up 1,700 jobs (1.5%). Trade, transportation, and utilities were up 1,200 jobs (0.9%). Whole trade employment increased by 600 jobs (2.8%), retail trade was up by 400 jobs (0.4%). Transportation, warehousing, and utilities were up 200 jobs (0.8%). Manufacturing employment was up by 1,100 jobs (4%) from it’s March 2019 level. Durable goods manufacturing was up by 600 jobs (3.8%), and non-durable goods manufacturing was up by 500 jobs (4.1%). Financial activities reported a gain of 700 jobs (2%).

