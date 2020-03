NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spring is off to a warm start in Albuquerque. The March average temperature was around three degrees warmer than normal, making it the thirteenth warmest March on record (as of March 31st). Of those thirteen years ranked, seven of them have occurred since 2010.

The CPC’s spring outlook is calling for a warmer than average and drier than average season in New Mexico. The state is on track with this prediction.