Many adoptable dogs, kittens available at Valencia County Animal Shelter

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Looking to add a new companion to your household? The Valencia County Animal Shelter has many adoptable pets available. Patty Mugan, Valencia County shelter supervisor brought in some six-week-old puppies that are available for adoption.
Adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $92. People can pay cash or check. All that is needed is a valid driver’s license.
Mugan also said they are fully open again and no appointments are required. The Valencia County Animal Shelter takes in approximately 150 dogs and cats each week.