LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Los Alamos announced on Thursday they would be hosting a virtual celebration to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Between Nov. 10-17, National park and historical-themed events will be available via Zoom and social media, with additional information available on the main event website.
Events will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon with a webinar featuring a proclamation and welcome from Council Chair Sara Scott. More information on the events, as well as information on the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, is available on their website.
- Manhattan Project National Park virtually celebrates five years
- Police issue Brittany Alert in search of Rio Rancho man
- SFNF waiving fees on Veterans Day
- New Mexico health officials make dire predictions as COVID-19 cases surge
- El Paso asks ‘big box’ retailers to voluntarily limit occupancy, help reduce COVID-19 spread