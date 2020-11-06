Manhattan Project National Park virtually celebrates five years

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Los Alamos announced on Thursday they would be hosting a virtual celebration to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Between Nov. 10-17, National park and historical-themed events will be available via Zoom and social media, with additional information available on the main event website.

Events will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at noon with a webinar featuring a proclamation and welcome from Council Chair Sara Scott. More information on the events, as well as information on the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, is available on their website.