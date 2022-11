SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people. They are accused of stealing credit cards and shopping with them.

The sheriff’s department released photos of the pair. The man and woman pictured were allegedly seen in Walmart and Hobby Lobby in Santa Fe using stolen credit cards to buy $1,000 worth of items.

If anyone recognizes either suspect, the sheriff’s department said they are accepting tips.