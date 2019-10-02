Man wielding knife accused of attacking Las Cruces driver

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is facing charges after Las Cruces police say he attacked a driver with a knife.

According to police, a man was stopped at an intersection near New Mexico State University on Monday night, when 25-year-old Morgan Pearson reached inside the car and grabbed the victim’s shirt.

A struggle over the knife broke out before police say Pearson took off. They found him at a nearby apartment complex where they say they had to use a taser to arrest him.

Police do not believe Pearson knew the victim.