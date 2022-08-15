LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there.

A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a detention hearing set for Wednesday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.