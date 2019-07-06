Man who led police on tow truck chase takes plea deal

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico man who led police on a wild chase in a stolen tow truck has taken a plea deal. Back in 2017, Taos Police say Corwynn Valencia took off with a tow truck that still had a stolen vehicle on it.

He crashed into other vehicles as he tried to flee. Officers even fired at the truck at one point before his arrest.

Valencia pleaded guilty to nine different counts including unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and criminal damage. He faces up to 16 and a half years in prison.