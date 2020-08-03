Man who invaded a home sentenced 9 1/2 years in prison

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man will be spending a lot of time in prison for his part in a home invasion. In 2017, Dominic Roberts and four others were caught on surveillance trying to force their way inside a home by using guns. To no prevail, they fled.

Monday, Judge James Waylon Counts sentenced Roberts to nine-and-a-half years in prison. That’s on top of a five-year sentence he is currently serving in an unrelated case. The sentences for the other four ranged from three to 22 years.

