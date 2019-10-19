Man who allegedly shot 8-month-old to possibly take new plea deal

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico man accused of shooting an 8-month-old baby may take a plea deal.

Shayanne Nelson and her boyfriend, Tyrell Bitsilly were arrested in December following the shooting in Gallup. They originally told police they were taking a shower when Nelson’s 3-year-old son found a gun and shot the 8-month-old.

Nelson took a plea deal. Now, according to the Gallup Independent, Bitsilly’s attorney is working with prosecutors on their own plea deal. If that doesn’t happen, Bitsilly will head to trial for the case.