Man wanted for questioning in Gallup homicide

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a homicide. Police say it happened Sunday in the Red Hills Mobile Home Park. Details are limited about the murder. However, police are searching for 38-year-old John Melford, who’s wanted for questioning. They say he may be armed.
Police say John is about 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 212 pounds with tattoos his face, head and chest. If you see him, you’re asked to immediately call police at 505-722-2002 or the McKinley County Crime Stoppers at 877-722-6161.