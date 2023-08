HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man police have been searching for months has been arrested in Louisiana.

KSLA in Shreveport is reporting that 43-year-old Ricardo Leyva was arrested after a vehicle belonging to him was spotted at a gas station just off I-20.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshalls, responded to the scene.

Leyva was wanted on a warrant in Lea County for a murder.

No word on when Leyva will be extradited back to New Mexico.