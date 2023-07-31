Editor’s Note: An earlier version of the story claimed Leyva had been apprehended in Louisiana. This was incorrect, according to a release provided by Lea County officials.

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – For months, police have been searching for a Hobbs man. He has now been arrested.

The Lea County Drug Task Force used a tip to locate Ricardo Leyva, 43, of Hobbs. He was wanted on a warrant connected to a Lea County murder.

Sheriff’s deputies found Leyva driving north of Hobbs on Monday. He allegedly fled from the officials once he noticed them.

Tire-deflation devices were deployed in an attempt to stop Leyva. The vehicle left the roadway as it tried to maneuver around those devices. The vehicle hit a gas meter and utility pole.

The vehicle began to burn, so authorities helped Leyva and a passenger get out of the wreckage.

Leyva was taken to the Lea County Detention Center for a count of first-degree murder and a count of receipt/transportation/possession of a firearm/destructive device by a felon.